The Richest & Most Dangerous Gangsters Of All Time

With his hands in the pots of gambling, alcohol, and more, Capone’s empire was so wealthy, he had a reported 600 gangsters on his payroll.

3. Amado Carrillo Fuentes ($25 Billion)

Head of Mexico’s Juarez cartel, the kingpin was known as the “Lord of the Skies” for his ability to easily transport cocaine from Colombia to Mexico. He tried to change up his appearance to trick authorities by getting plastic surgery, but died on the operating table.