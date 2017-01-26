The Ten #FreeShia Tweets You Need To Read

Twitter weighs in on Shia LaBeouf’s most recent arrest.

Variety reports:

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly grabbed and pushed a man outside a museum in New York where the “American Honey” star has been protesting the divisions caused by Donald Trump’s presidency.

A New York Police Department spokesman said that LaBeouf grabbed at the scarf of a 25-year-old man, “causing a scratch to the man’s face,” and then pushed him, which made the man fall to the ground. Police officers were flagged down, and arrested LaBeouf about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and harassment.