Your Favorite Hip-Pop Stars As Children (PHOTOS)

Posted June 19, 2014

1. Guess who I grow up to be…

2. La La Anthony

3. Guess who I grow up to be…

4. Tyler, The Creator

5. Guess who I grow up to be…

6. Fabolous

7. Guess who I grow up to be… (Left)

8. Macklemore

9. Guess who I grow up to be… (Right)

10. YG

11. Guess who I grow up to be…

12. Birdman

13. Guess who I grow up to be…

14. Bridget Kelly

15. Guess who I grow up to be… (Left)

16. Lena Dunham

lena dunham glamour

17. Guess who I grow up to be…

18. Amber Rose

19. Guess who I grow up to be… (Left)

20. Tyga

21. Guess who I grow up to be… (Far right)

22. Blac Chyna

23. Guess who I grow up to be… (On the left)

24. Young Thug

25. Guess who I grow up to be…

26. Rosario Dawson

