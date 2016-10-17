CLOSE
TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More

Posted October 17, 2016

Everyone from Beyoncé to Nicki Minaj showed up and showed out for the TIDAL X: 1015 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

1. Beyoncé was a sight to behold on the red carpet.

Celebrity Arrivals at TIDAL X: 1015 concert in Brooklyn: Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Emeli Sande Source:Getty

2. Blood Orange arrives.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

3. Kevin Garrett hits the red carpet.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

4. Nicki Minaj wears a fishnet bodysuit, black thong, and pasties.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

5. DNCE hit the red carpet.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

6. Lil Yachty was in the building.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

7. Cipha Sounds hits the red carpet with DJ Ross One.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

8. Beyoncé looks back at it.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

9. A full view of Nicki Minaj’s revealing ‘fit.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

10. Levi Carter was in the building.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

11. Beyoncé slayed from all angles.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

12. Bebe Rexha showed off the goods.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

13. Nicki Minaj stuns in a different ‘fit.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

14. Justine Skye looked beautiful as always.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

15. Prince Royce chucks up the deuces.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

16. TIP was in the building too.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

17. Emeli Sandé rocks all black.

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert Source:Getty

18. Ms. Yoncé if you’re nasty.

Beyonce at TIDAL X: 1015 benefit concert Source:Getty

19. Beyoncé stuns on stage.

Beyonce at TIDAL X: 1015 benefit concert Source:Getty

20. Beyoncé and her dancers perform for TIDAL X: 1015.

Beyonce at TIDAL X: 1015 benefit concert Source:Getty

21. Bey was sort of upside down.

Beyonce at TIDAL X: 1015 benefit concert Source:Getty

22. Bey takes the stage.

Beyonce at TIDAL X: 1015 benefit concert Source:Getty

23. Bey and her dancers lock in.

Beyonce at TIDAL X: 1015 benefit concert Source:Getty

24. Get in formation.

Beyonce at TIDAL X: 1015 benefit concert Source:Getty

25. Emeli Sandé put on a truly amazing performance.

Tidal X: 1015 Source:Getty

26. Blood Orange takes the stage.

Tidal X: 1015 Source:Getty

27. Robin Thicke sings his heart out for the benefit concert.

Tidal X: 1015 Source:Getty

28. T.I. had hits for days.

Tidal X: 1015 Source:Getty

29. He also had a really nice stage ‘fit.

Tidal X: 1015 Source:Getty

30. … Before Nicki took her jacket off.

Tidal X: 1015 Source:Getty

31. Lil Yachty hits the stage.

Tidal X: 1015 Source:Getty

32. Host Angie Martinez also looked amazing.

Tidal X: 1015 Source:Getty

33. Common touched our souls.

Tidal X: 1015 Source:Getty
