TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More

Everyone from Beyoncé to Nicki Minaj showed up and showed out for the TIDAL X: 1015 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
1. Beyoncé was a sight to behold on the red carpet.Source:Getty
2. Blood Orange arrives.Source:Getty
3. Kevin Garrett hits the red carpet.Source:Getty
4. Nicki Minaj wears a fishnet bodysuit, black thong, and pasties.Source:Getty
5. DNCE hit the red carpet.Source:Getty
6. Lil Yachty was in the building.Source:Getty
7. Cipha Sounds hits the red carpet with DJ Ross One.Source:Getty
8. Beyoncé looks back at it.Source:Getty
9. A full view of Nicki Minaj’s revealing ‘fit.Source:Getty
10. Levi Carter was in the building.Source:Getty
11. Beyoncé slayed from all angles.Source:Getty
12. Bebe Rexha showed off the goods.Source:Getty
13. Nicki Minaj stuns in a different ‘fit.Source:Getty
14. Justine Skye looked beautiful as always.Source:Getty
15. Prince Royce chucks up the deuces.Source:Getty
16. TIP was in the building too.Source:Getty
17. Emeli Sandé rocks all black.Source:Getty
18. Ms. Yoncé if you’re nasty.Source:Getty
19. Beyoncé stuns on stage.Source:Getty
20. Beyoncé and her dancers perform for TIDAL X: 1015.Source:Getty
21. Bey was sort of upside down.Source:Getty
22. Bey takes the stage.Source:Getty
23. Bey and her dancers lock in.Source:Getty
24. Get in formation.Source:Getty
25. Emeli Sandé put on a truly amazing performance.Source:Getty
26. Blood Orange takes the stage.Source:Getty
27. Robin Thicke sings his heart out for the benefit concert.Source:Getty
28. T.I. had hits for days.Source:Getty
29. He also had a really nice stage ‘fit.Source:Getty
30. … Before Nicki took her jacket off.Source:Getty
31. Lil Yachty hits the stage.Source:Getty
32. Host Angie Martinez also looked amazing.Source:Getty
33. Common touched our souls.Source:Getty
