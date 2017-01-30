Twitter Doesn’t Have Great Things To Say About ESPN’s Sage Steele Right Now

The Huffington Post reports:

Social media users blasted ESPN commentator Sage Steele for being a bad sport after she complained that Sunday’s LAX protest against Donald Trump ’s travel ban inconvenienced her.

Steele was attempting to catch a flight from Los Angeles to Houston, the site of the Super Bowl. She wrote that the demonstration made her and other passengers miss the flight, and said she was sad because protesters wore joyful expressions knowing that they had interrupted everyone’s plans.

Here’s Twitter’s reaction.