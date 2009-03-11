8 Unsung Episodes From Season 14 That We Didn’t Realize We Needed Until Now

TV One’s Unsung is on its 14th season and it seems that with every new episode we learn something we’ve never known about some of our favorite musicians. The documentary series, which takes a look at some of the top R&B and soul artists of the last several decades, has covered talented artists such as Switch, Deborah Cox, Kelly Price, Donell Jones, Michel’le, Jon B and more. Now, we’re on to a whole new season with a batch of talent we want to know more about.

Unsung celebrates the lives of trailblazing musicians whose full stories and journey have yet to be explored. This season promises memorable stories of influential artists including R&B heartthrob Lloyd, 90s songstress Adina Howard, 80s family band The Jets, singer/songwriter Shirley Murdock, house music legend Crystal Waters, crooner Glenn Jones, vocalist Kenny Lattimore and contemporary gospel musician Tasha Cobbs-Leonard. Through first-hand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, each episode weaves a tale of the highs and lows of a life in the limelight.

UNSUNG is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is Executive Produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland is Executive Producer. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

Let’s take a look at this season’s Unsung artists.