8 Unsung Episodes From Season 14 That We Didn’t Realize We Needed Until Now

TV One’s Unsung is on its 14th season and it seems that with every new episode we learn something we’ve never known about some of our favorite musicians. The documentary series, which takes a look at some of the top R&B and soul artists of the last several decades, has covered talented artists such as Switch, Deborah Cox, Kelly Price, Donell Jones, Michel’le, Jon B and more. Now, we’re on to a whole new season with a batch of talent we want to know more about.
Unsung celebrates the lives of trailblazing musicians whose full stories and journey have yet to be explored. This season promises memorable stories of influential artists including R&B heartthrob Lloyd, 90s songstress Adina Howard, 80s family band The Jets, singer/songwriter Shirley Murdock, house music legend Crystal Waters, crooner Glenn Jones, vocalist Kenny Lattimore and contemporary gospel musician Tasha Cobbs-Leonard. Through first-hand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, each episode weaves a tale of the highs and lows of a life in the limelight.
UNSUNG is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is Executive Produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland is Executive Producer. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.
Let’s take a look at this season’s Unsung artists.
1. Adina Howard
Sultry R&B singer Adina Howard became a star in the mid-1990s with the chart-topping hit, “Freak Like Me,” but after making unsavory comments about the head of her record label, she is all but blackballed from the industry. Unsung helped us find out how this sex-positive singer navigated her way through the industry.
2. Lloyd
Hip-hop artist Lloyd became a heartthrob with hits such as “Southside,” “Get It Shawty” and “You,” but his ties to the now defunct Murder Inc. record label nearly put an end to his career.
3. Shirley Murdock
At the height of R&B singer Shirley Murdock’s career, an unthinkable tragedy tested her fortitude and her faith.
4. Kenny Lattimore
Kenny Lattimore began his musical career in the 80’s and has successfully been part of a group, duo and also a solo artist. In 2011, he and R&B singer Chante Moore divorced. Find out what has transpired with Lattimore since then.
5. Crystal Waters
With 12 number one Billboard Dance Chart hits, Crystal Waters became one of the most influential voices in dance music; when dance music fade out in the late 1990s, she had to revive her career and reputation on her own.
6. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard recently made headlines when she collaborated with Nicki Minaj but what had the contemporary gospel singer been up to before then? Unsung dives into it.
7. The Jets
Made up of five brothers and three sisters of Polynesian descent, The Jets rose to success in the mid 1980s putting a surprising twist on the Minneapolis sound.
8. Overtown Music and Arts Festival
R&B singer Glenn Jones got his start as a gospel singer but began a successful run into the world of R&B in the 1980s.