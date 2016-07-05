CLOSE
celebrities , lil kim , Paris Fashion Week
Home

When In France: Willow Smith, Michael B. Jordan, & More Spotted At Paris Fashion Week

Posted July 5, 2016

1. Will and Willow Smith attend the Chanel show.

Willow, Will Smith at Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show for Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

2. Willow poses ahead of the Chanel show.

Willow, Will Smith at Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show for Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

3. Olivia Palermo hits up the Versace show.

Olivia Palermo - Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

4. Lil Kim was spotted outside the Ralph & Russo show.

Lil Kim - Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

5. Jourdan Dunn attends the Ralph & Russo show.

Jourdan Dunn - Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

6. Adriana Lima outside the Ralph & Russo show.

Adriana Lima - Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

7. Michael B. Jordan and A$AP Rocky attend the Dior Homme show.

ASAP Rocky, Michael B. Jordan - Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

8. David Beckham at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show.

David Beckham - Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

9. Robert Pattinson at the Dior Homme show.

Robert Pattinson - Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

10. Naomi Campbell spotted arriving at the Versace show.

Naomi Campbell, Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

11. Bella Hadid attended the Versace show.

Bella Hadid, Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

12. Natalie Dormer at the Schiaparelli show.

Natalie Dormer, Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News

13. Dwyane Wade seen at the Dior Homme show.

Dwyane Wade, Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Source:Splash News
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close