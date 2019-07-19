Today In 1994, Coolio Drops His Debut Album — See What He’s Up To 25 Years Later!

You might be asking why we suddenly decided to catch you up on Coolio, but it turns out he dropped his debut album It Takes A Thief on this very day back in 1994. Coolio’s best known for his song “Gangster’s Paradise” — even if you’ve never heard of him, chances are you know it.

Featuring cool cat L.V. on the infectious hook, the song is all about how being a product of the hood can take over every inch of your life. “Keep spending most our lives living in the gangster’s paradise,” L.V. sings … it was a moment and l still get chills listening to the track today. The song earned him several awards, including a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

If you didn’t know, that was also Coolio rapping on the Kenan & Kel theme song. What I’m trying to tell you youngins is this: Coolio was lit back in the day.

Besides his musical talent, Coolio was always know for his braids and we’re ecstatic to see he’s still rocking out with them today. Listen to “Gangster’s Paradise” and the Kenan & Kel theme song above. Then, see what the 55-year-old has been up to lately in the photos below, braids included.